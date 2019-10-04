Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

Rome, October 4 - Centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi on Friday slammed the government's allegedly insufficient planned cut to the labour tax wedge in the 2020 budget bill. The former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier said: "I gave 80 euros a month for six years (in a low-income wage boost) and they said it was just a tip. "Now they're just putting two billion into the tax wedge (cut), and they can't really say it's the revolution of the proletariat". Renzi, who split from the PD to form IV last month, has been calling for a bigger tax-wedge cut to hopefully boost the economy. While he was in government the former PD leader frequently complained about sniping from his own side. The 5-Star-PD government has not been able to divert enough funds from avoiding a VAT hike to fund the tax wedge move. Premier Giuseppe Conte retorted to Renzi: "Everyone must take part in the government's action with the utmost commitment and determination. WE don't need phenomenons. If someone wants to go on TV let him go, but then he should sit down at the table. When you sit down, the force or your arguments is what counts". "We're talking about workers who need to have purchasing power, If for Renzi, who has a big salary, 20-30 euros is too little, OK...He gave a lot more, he used public resources, but we have a very delicate picture of finances".