Don't mix Alitalia with motorway concessions - Conte

Assisi, October 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said on Benneton holding company Atlantia's reported threat to pull out of the Alitalia project unless the government promises not to strip it of its motorway concessions that the two issues should not be "mixed". "Alitalia is one issue, the motorway concessions are another," he said. "There should be no mixing". The government has said it will strip Atlantia of the motorway concessions because of its alleged failure to properly maintain Genoa's Morandi Bridge which collapsed in August last year killing 43 people. A consortium made up of rail group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), Delta Airlines, motorway group Atlantia and the economy ministry was set to present a binding offer to take over ailing former flag carrier Alitalia. Then Atlantia made a veiled threat to pull out citing the motorway issue. The government issued a statement Thursday night saying it was "perplexed" by Atlantia's new stance.