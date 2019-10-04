Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2019 | 16:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

 
Sao Paulo
We're confident Brazil will improve says Julia Utensili

We're confident Brazil will improve says Julia Utensili

 
Assisi
Don't mix Alitalia with motorway concessions - Conte

Don't mix Alitalia with motorway concessions - Conte

 
Rome
Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

 
Shizuoka
Rugby: Italy lose 49-3 to South Africa at RWC

Rugby: Italy lose 49-3 to South Africa at RWC

 
Vatican City
Pope asks nuns to pray for him, not against

Pope asks nuns to pray for him, not against

 
Rome
We're different from stage hoggers says Di Maio

We're different from stage hoggers says Di Maio

 
Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

 
Rome
Alpi case shelving rejected

Alpi case shelving rejected

 
Rome
EC to pump 1,000 bn into Green investment-Gentiloni

EC to pump 1,000 bn into Green investment-Gentiloni

 
Milan
La Scala strike called off

La Scala strike called off

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaLe foto
Pneumatici, plastica, scarti: la Capitanata è la Nuova Terra dei Fuochi

Pneumatici, plastica, scarti: la Capitanata è la Nuova Terra dei Fuochi

 
BrindisiLa curiosità
Brindisi, Enav porta 22 studenti sulla Torre di controllo dell'aeroporto

Brindisi, Enav porta 22 studenti sulla Torre di controllo dell'aeroporto

 
BariL'evento
Bari candidata a ospitare i leader del Med7, Decaro: «Opportunità unica per la città»

Bari candidata a ospitare i leader del Med7, Decaro: «Opportunità unica per la città»

 
MateraBarriere architettoniche
Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, i medici si ribellano contro i «baroni» dell’ospedale S. Carlo

Potenza, i medici si ribellano contro i «baroni» dell’ospedale S. Carlo

 
TarantoLa polemica
Taranto, crisi dell'indotto Mittal: azienda diserta il vertice, rabbia del sindaco

Taranto, crisi dell'indotto Mittal: azienda diserta il vertice, rabbia del sindaco

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

 
BatDopo 8 anni
Barletta ricorda e piange le cinque donne del crollo di via Roma

Barletta ricorda e piange le cinque donne del crollo di via Roma

 

i più letti

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Mafia, allarme per i minicellulari: «Sono in tutte le carceri, ordini via sms»

Mafia, allarme per i minicellulari: «Sono in tutte le carceri, ordini via sms»

Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Bari, clan Strisciuglio ancora in vita: affiliati "battezzati" in casa

Bari, clan Strisciuglio ancora in vita: affiliati "battezzati" in casa

Rome

Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

Foreign minister presents new package on asylum seekers

Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

Rome, October 4 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday presented a new decree regarding asylum seekers which he said will cut the time it takes for a decision on whether a migrant should be repatriated to four months. "It was a team effort," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio told a press conference at the foreign ministry. "I thank (Justice) Minister (Alfonso) Bonafede, Premier (Giuseppe) Conte and (Interior) Minister (Luciana) Lamorgese because this morning we signed a ministerial decree that enables us to bring down the measures to establish if a migrant can stay in Italy from two years to four months". The decree is the "first step of our plan for safe repatriations", he added, stressing that it will "bring from two years to four months repatriations to a series of countries". The foreign minister told the press conference that "over the last 14 months everything regarding repatriations stopped, we are still in year zero". Di Maio also told the press conference that he doesn't think "redistribution is the final solution" but rather "an important step to halt departures". The countries listed in the new repatriation program are: Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Albania, Bosnia, Cape Verde, Ghana, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Senegal, Serbia and Ukraine. Di Maio thanked Morocco in particular, observing that Italy "has not strengthened its relations" with the country over the past few years. He promised he will be paying a visit to the country soon and that he will also travel to Tunisia to meet a "mixedItalian-Tunisian working group to implement the agreement on repatriations". Justice Minister Bonafede said the decree "enables to halve the entire procedure" to determine whether a migrant should be granted international protection or repatriated by "having a list of safe countries". He also publicly thanked magistrates who " process so many applications", adding that the new decree gives much-needed help to the members of the judiciary. The foreign minister also told the press conference that migrants' rights will be protected by Italy's constitution and legislation which "safeguard the rights of the individual", answering to a reporter's question on the list of countries that will sign repatriation agreements with Italy. "We will verify with our structures that individual rights are not violated", he added. "We are working to avoid the 'pull factor"' for migrants, by giving a "clear message that those who need help are welcome but those who, based on international rules, cannot stay here will be repatriated", Di Maio said. Interior Minister Lamorgese said the decree was not a "magic wand" because immigration was a structural problem. Meanwhile police chief Franco Gabrielli came out against fines for migrant rescue NGOs.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati