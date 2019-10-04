Rugby: Italy lose 49-3 to South Africa at RWC

Shizuoka, October 4 - Italy lost 49-3 to South Africa Friday and effectively ended their hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stage of the World Cup since their last game is against reigning champs and favourites New Zealand on October 12. The Azzurri already had a mountain to climb when they went in at halftime 17-3 down. But any hope of victory was shattered early in the second half when prop Andrea Lovotti was sent off for a needless, dangerous tip tackle on Springboks number eight Duane Vermeulen. "We're hurting massively," said Italy coach Conor O'Shea. "It was 17-3. We had to hang in and do something. "We get to the start of the second half. We're close to the line and it was just crass stupidity. "We're down to 14 men. I thought the boys fought valiantly, but when you're down in numbers against a great side, it's just impossible".