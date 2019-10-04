Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2019 | 16:11

Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

Sao Paulo
We're confident Brazil will improve says Julia Utensili

Assisi
Don't mix Alitalia with motorway concessions - Conte

Rome
Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

Shizuoka
Rugby: Italy lose 49-3 to South Africa at RWC

Vatican City
Pope asks nuns to pray for him, not against

Rome
We're different from stage hoggers says Di Maio

Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

Rome
Alpi case shelving rejected

Rome
EC to pump 1,000 bn into Green investment-Gentiloni

Milan
La Scala strike called off

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

FoggiaLe foto
Pneumatici, plastica, scarti: la Capitanata è la Nuova Terra dei Fuochi

BrindisiLa curiosità
Brindisi, Enav porta 22 studenti sulla Torre di controllo dell'aeroporto

BariL'evento
Bari candidata a ospitare i leader del Med7, Decaro: «Opportunità unica per la città»

MateraBarriere architettoniche
Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, i medici si ribellano contro i «baroni» dell’ospedale S. Carlo

TarantoLa polemica
Taranto, crisi dell'indotto Mittal: azienda diserta il vertice, rabbia del sindaco

LecceIl caso
Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

BatDopo 8 anni
Barletta ricorda e piange le cinque donne del crollo di via Roma

Vatican City

Pope asks nuns to pray for him, not against

Don't succumb to resignation Francis tells sisters

Vatican City, October 4 - Pope Francis on Friday asked nuns to pray for him and not against him. "Please, don't forget to pray for me. In my favour, not against me, eh!", said the pope after receiving the Daughters of St Paul in an audience. Francis also urged them not to give in to a spirit of resignation. "Resignation is a worm that enters the soul, damages the heart," he said. He said there were consecrated men and women who had their "faces down", too often using the word "unfortunately". "Never fall into the spirit of resignation," he said.

