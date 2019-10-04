Pope asks nuns to pray for him, not against

Vatican City, October 4 - Pope Francis on Friday asked nuns to pray for him and not against him. "Please, don't forget to pray for me. In my favour, not against me, eh!", said the pope after receiving the Daughters of St Paul in an audience. Francis also urged them not to give in to a spirit of resignation. "Resignation is a worm that enters the soul, damages the heart," he said. He said there were consecrated men and women who had their "faces down", too often using the word "unfortunately". "Never fall into the spirit of resignation," he said.