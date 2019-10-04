We're different from stage hoggers says Di Maio

Rome, October 4 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday the government was "different from those who always tried to hog the stage" referring to his former government partner Matteo Salvini of the nationalist League party. "We are working with concrete actions, not with slogans," Di Maio said after unveiling moves to repatriate migrants within four months. "We are working seriously for our country, unlike those who saw it as a stage for their permanent electoral campaign". Di Maio said "this is a government that acts with real solutions". During his 14-month spell as interior minister and co-deputy premier with Di Maio, Salvini kept up a constant social media stream of policy announcements.