Briatore yacht case times out

Genoa, October 4 - A Genoa appeals court on Friday cleared for businessman Flavio Briatore of tax offences relating to his luxury yacht Force Blue because the case had time out due to the statute of limitations. The court however confirmed the seizure of the vessel. It also confirmed the seizure of 3.6 million euros in compensation. In 2018 the supreme Court of Cassation quashed an 18-month jail term for the former Benetton and Renault Formula One boss. The Cassation Court sent the case back to the appeals stage, quashing the sentence handed down by a Genoa appeals court in February. The new trial examined an alleged failure to pay VAT, while a charge of issuing non-existent invoices was quashed.