EC to pump 1,000 bn into Green investment-Gentiloni

Rome, October 4 - European Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that the EU was aiming to invest over 1,000 billion euros in environmental development. Speaking via video-link to the presentation of a report by ASVIS, an Italian alliance of bodies working for sustainable development, the former premier said the EU wants to use energy taxes to combat the climate crisis. "One of the aims of the Commission will be to revise the taxation system, above all on energy," he said. "It is one of the ways the EU can influence the behaviour of producers and consumers". He said this would make the tax system "less favourable to the use of polluting fuels and fossil fuels".