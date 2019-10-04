La Scala strike called off

Milan, October 4 - La Scala unions on Friday called off an October 18 strike that would have wrecked the premiere of Handel's Julius Caesar after a row over daily allowances for tours was settled. The unions at the storied Milan opera house announced their decision after meeting Superintendent Alexander Pereira and Personnel Director Marco Amoruso. They said the pair had agreed that the opera house trustee, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, would ask Culture Minister Dario Franceschini to revise tour allowance schedules. On Tuesday the unions said said they had been forced into taking industrial action after the La Scala board on Monday failed to ratify a May deal on the allowances. The unions called for an urgent meeting to discuss the issue and especially the amount paid for previous tours. La Scala is one of the world's premier opera houses.