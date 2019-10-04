Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2019 | 16:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

 
Sao Paulo
We're confident Brazil will improve says Julia Utensili

We're confident Brazil will improve says Julia Utensili

 
Assisi
Don't mix Alitalia with motorway concessions - Conte

Don't mix Alitalia with motorway concessions - Conte

 
Rome
Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

 
Shizuoka
Rugby: Italy lose 49-3 to South Africa at RWC

Rugby: Italy lose 49-3 to South Africa at RWC

 
Vatican City
Pope asks nuns to pray for him, not against

Pope asks nuns to pray for him, not against

 
Rome
We're different from stage hoggers says Di Maio

We're different from stage hoggers says Di Maio

 
Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

 
Rome
Alpi case shelving rejected

Alpi case shelving rejected

 
Rome
EC to pump 1,000 bn into Green investment-Gentiloni

EC to pump 1,000 bn into Green investment-Gentiloni

 
Milan
La Scala strike called off

La Scala strike called off

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaLe foto
Pneumatici, plastica, scarti: la Capitanata è la Nuova Terra dei Fuochi

Pneumatici, plastica, scarti: la Capitanata è la Nuova Terra dei Fuochi

 
BrindisiLa curiosità
Brindisi, Enav porta 22 studenti sulla Torre di controllo dell'aeroporto

Brindisi, Enav porta 22 studenti sulla Torre di controllo dell'aeroporto

 
BariL'evento
Bari candidata a ospitare i leader del Med7, Decaro: «Opportunità unica per la città»

Bari candidata a ospitare i leader del Med7, Decaro: «Opportunità unica per la città»

 
MateraBarriere architettoniche
Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, i medici si ribellano contro i «baroni» dell’ospedale S. Carlo

Potenza, i medici si ribellano contro i «baroni» dell’ospedale S. Carlo

 
TarantoLa polemica
Taranto, crisi dell'indotto Mittal: azienda diserta il vertice, rabbia del sindaco

Taranto, crisi dell'indotto Mittal: azienda diserta il vertice, rabbia del sindaco

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

 
BatDopo 8 anni
Barletta ricorda e piange le cinque donne del crollo di via Roma

Barletta ricorda e piange le cinque donne del crollo di via Roma

 

i più letti

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Mafia, allarme per i minicellulari: «Sono in tutte le carceri, ordini via sms»

Mafia, allarme per i minicellulari: «Sono in tutte le carceri, ordini via sms»

Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Bari, clan Strisciuglio ancora in vita: affiliati "battezzati" in casa

Bari, clan Strisciuglio ancora in vita: affiliati "battezzati" in casa

Milan

La Scala strike called off

Sala to ask ministry to revise tour allowance norms

La Scala strike called off

Milan, October 4 - La Scala unions on Friday called off an October 18 strike that would have wrecked the premiere of Handel's Julius Caesar after a row over daily allowances for tours was settled. The unions at the storied Milan opera house announced their decision after meeting Superintendent Alexander Pereira and Personnel Director Marco Amoruso. They said the pair had agreed that the opera house trustee, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, would ask Culture Minister Dario Franceschini to revise tour allowance schedules. On Tuesday the unions said said they had been forced into taking industrial action after the La Scala board on Monday failed to ratify a May deal on the allowances. The unions called for an urgent meeting to discuss the issue and especially the amount paid for previous tours. La Scala is one of the world's premier opera houses.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati