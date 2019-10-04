M5S dissidents seek to axe role of 'political leader'

Rome, October 4 - A group of 'dissident' members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Friday published online a charter of requests formulated after they held a meeting in Florence on Sunday. Among the requests outlined in the '2019 Charter of Florence' was the abolition of the role of 'political leader' of the movement. That position is currently held by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. "We think that at such a delicate time for the future of the M5S, it is necessary to re-establish a relationship of equality between the elected representatives at every level and the grass roots," it read. The document also called for a national M5S assembly to be held and for the Rousseau IT system, which members use for online votes on key issues, to be the property of the movement. It is currently owned by an association, the president of which is Davide Casaleggio, for son of late M5S co-founder Gianroberto Casaleggio.