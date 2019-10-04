Lack of integration leaves space for crime - police chief

Rome, October 4 - Police chief Franco Gabrielli on Friday said a failure to integrate migrants leaves space for crime. Foreigners living in Italy need "integration paths" otherwise "favorable conditions will be created for illegality, neglect, crime and terrorism", Gabrielli said during the Festival of Cities in Rome, speaking about immigration. "In Italy, there is no lawful mode of access and this needs to be dealt with", he said. Immigration, Gabrielli noted, is based "on three pillars: the management of flows, repatriations and integration".