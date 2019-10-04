Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

Rome, October 4 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday presented a new decree regarding asylum seekers which he said will cut the time it takes for a decision on whether a migrant should be repatriated to four months. "It was a team effort," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio told a press conference at the foreign ministry. "I thank (Justice) Minister (Alfonso) Bonafede, Premier (Giuseppe) Conte and (Interior) Minister (Luciana) Lamorgese because this morning we signed a ministerial decree that enables us to bring down the measures to establish if a migrant can stay in Italy from two years to four months".