Education min. apologizes for offensive posts

Rome, October 4 - Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), has apologized for offensive remarks he made in recent years on Facebook after they were published by conservative daily Il Giornale. Fioramonti apologized late on Thursday after his previous comments were widely criticized on social media with many commentators asking him to resign. He said the opinions were "banged out" and that he "isn't proud of them". However, the education minister slammed criticism this week following media reports on his choice to send his eight-year-old son to an international school and not to make him take an Italian test. He said the decision was due to the fact that his son was born and raised abroad before moving to Italy and wasn't therefore ready for the exam. "I am disturbed as a father and citizen", the minister said, adding that he will protest with the Italian privacy authority over the reports.