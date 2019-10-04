Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2019 | 12:39

Rome
Lack of integration leaves space for crime - police chief

Rome
Education min. apologizes for offensive posts

Rome
Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

Rome
Second quarter GDP revised up to 0.1% - ISTAT

Rome
Deficit improves in 2nd quarter but tax burden up

Rome
Conte to report to COPASIR on Barr's Italy visit - sources

Rome
Govt to present new migrant decree - sources

Rovigo
Man gets 8 yrs for trying to kill wife

Bari
2 probed for mistreating kids in home

Turin
2 indicted for school bathroom sex pic blackmail

Venice
LaChapelle shoots 2020 Lavazza calendar 'Earth CelebrAction'

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

BariL'operazione della polizia
Bari, a spasso per San Girolamo con la pistola in auto: arrestato 18enne

FoggiaIl ritrovamento
Foggia, nel garage 3 pistole, 8mila munizioni e polvere da sparo: arrestato

MateraBarriere architettoniche
Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, i medici si ribellano contro i «baroni» dell’ospedale S. Carlo

TarantoLa polemica
Taranto, crisi dell'indotto Mittal: azienda diserta il vertice, rabbia del sindaco

LecceIl caso
Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

BrindisiIl processo
Omicidio Cucchi, il pm chiede l’assoluzione del brindisino Tedesco

BatDopo 8 anni
Barletta ricorda e piange le cinque donne del crollo di via Roma

Mafia, allarme per i minicellulari: «Sono in tutte le carceri, ordini via sms»

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

Bari, comunità come lager: ai ragazzi docce fredde e sedativi

Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

Rome

Second quarter GDP revised up to 0.1% - ISTAT

Previous estimate had put growth at zero

Rome, October 4 - Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1% in the second quarter of 2019, both respect to the previous three months and compared to the same period last year, ISTAT said on Friday after revising up its figures. In data it gave in August, the national statistics agency had estimated that Italian growth was flat in the second quarter compared to the previous three months and was down by 0.1% in year-on-year terms.

