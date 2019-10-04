Second quarter GDP revised up to 0.1% - ISTAT

Lack of integration leaves space for crime - police chief
04 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 4 - Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1% in the second quarter of 2019, both respect to the previous three months and compared to the same period last year, ISTAT said on Friday after revising up its figures. In data it gave in August, the national statistics agency had estimated that Italian growth was flat in the second quarter compared to the previous three months and was down by 0.1% in year-on-year terms.
