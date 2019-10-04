Deficit improves in 2nd quarter but tax burden up

Rome, October 4 - Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio was 1.1 in the second quarter of this year, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency said this was 0.2 of a percentage point down on the same period last year. It said the deficit-to-GDP ratio for the first six months of 2019 was 4%, down from 4.2% in the equivalent period in 2018 and the best first-half figure since 2000. ISTAT said Italy'a tax-to-GDP ratio in the second quarter was 40.5%, up 0.3 of a percentage point on the same period last year. The figure for the first half of 2019 was 38.6%, up 0.5 of a point on 2018. The agency said purchasing power increased 0.9% in the April-June period with respect to the previous three months, thanks in part to low inflation. It said the propensity to save was 8.9%, up 0.8 of a point on the first quarter. Consumer spending was up slightly, by 0.1%.