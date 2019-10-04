Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2019 | 12:39

Rome
Lack of integration leaves space for crime - police chief

Rome
Education min. apologizes for offensive posts

Rome
Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

Rome
Second quarter GDP revised up to 0.1% - ISTAT

Rome
Deficit improves in 2nd quarter but tax burden up

Rome
Conte to report to COPASIR on Barr's Italy visit - sources

Rome
Govt to present new migrant decree - sources

Rovigo
Man gets 8 yrs for trying to kill wife

Bari
2 probed for mistreating kids in home

Turin
2 indicted for school bathroom sex pic blackmail

Venice
LaChapelle shoots 2020 Lavazza calendar 'Earth CelebrAction'

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

BariL'operazione della polizia
Bari, a spasso per San Girolamo con la pistola in auto: arrestato 18enne

FoggiaIl ritrovamento
Foggia, nel garage 3 pistole, 8mila munizioni e polvere da sparo: arrestato

MateraBarriere architettoniche
Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, i medici si ribellano contro i «baroni» dell’ospedale S. Carlo

TarantoLa polemica
Taranto, crisi dell'indotto Mittal: azienda diserta il vertice, rabbia del sindaco

LecceIl caso
Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

BrindisiIl processo
Omicidio Cucchi, il pm chiede l’assoluzione del brindisino Tedesco

BatDopo 8 anni
Barletta ricorda e piange le cinque donne del crollo di via Roma

Purchasing power up 0.9%

Rome, October 4 - Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio was 1.1 in the second quarter of this year, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency said this was 0.2 of a percentage point down on the same period last year. It said the deficit-to-GDP ratio for the first six months of 2019 was 4%, down from 4.2% in the equivalent period in 2018 and the best first-half figure since 2000. ISTAT said Italy'a tax-to-GDP ratio in the second quarter was 40.5%, up 0.3 of a percentage point on the same period last year. The figure for the first half of 2019 was 38.6%, up 0.5 of a point on 2018. The agency said purchasing power increased 0.9% in the April-June period with respect to the previous three months, thanks in part to low inflation. It said the propensity to save was 8.9%, up 0.8 of a point on the first quarter. Consumer spending was up slightly, by 0.1%.

