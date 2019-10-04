Conte to report to COPASIR on Barr's Italy visit - sources

Lack of integration leaves space for crime - police chief
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Polignano, sequestrati 25 kg di datteri di mare: schiacciati e buttati in acqua
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, a spasso per San Girolamo con la pistola in auto: arrestato 18enne
i più letti
Rome
04 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will address parliamentary intelligence oversight body COPASIR about talks United States Attorney General William Barr reportedly had with top Italian intelligence officials in Rome last week, government sources have said. The DailyBeast reportedly that Barr came to Rome as part of an effort to look into the events that led to Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. It said Barr was especially interested in what Italian intelligence officials knew about Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese academic who allegedly promised former Donald Trump advisor George Papadopoulos compromising Russian material on Hillary Clinton. Mifsud disappeared from Rome's Link University, where he was working in 2016. Premier's office sources said Conte is not worried about the Italian intelligence service being involved in the case, asserting that officials had not done anything wrong. Italian intelligence sources, meanwhile, denied reports that Mifsud asked for protection from the Italian authorities or that he gave a recorded deposition to explain just why he considered himself to be in danger. The DailyBeast reported that the recording was reportedly played to Barr during the Rome meeting.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su