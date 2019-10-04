Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2019 | 10:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Govt to present new migrant decree - sources

Govt to present new migrant decree - sources

 
Rovigo
Man gets 8 yrs for trying to kill wife

Man gets 8 yrs for trying to kill wife

 
Bari
2 probed for mistreating kids in home

2 probed for mistreating kids in home

 
Turin
2 indicted for school bathroom sex pic blackmail

2 indicted for school bathroom sex pic blackmail

 
Venice
LaChapelle shoots 2020 Lavazza calendar 'Earth CelebrAction'

LaChapelle shoots 2020 Lavazza calendar 'Earth CelebrAction'

 
Venice
Lavazza 2020 calendar shows beauty in harmony with nature

Lavazza 2020 calendar shows beauty in harmony with nature

 
Rome
Pope names ex Rome chief prosecutor head of Vatican court

Pope names ex Rome chief prosecutor head of Vatican court

 
Rome
Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

 
Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding 1m a day

Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding 1m a day

 
Palermo
Berlusconi to testify Nov 11 in State-mafia trial

Berlusconi to testify Nov 11 in State-mafia trial

 
Turin
Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Lucera, carrozzeria usata come mini arsenale e bazar con 4mila dosi di droga: 2 arresti

Lucera, carrozzeria usata come mini arsenale e bazar della droga con 4mila dosi: 2 arresti

 
BariIl sequestro
Rutigliano, Gdf trova 200 gr di "Cobret", l'eroina dei disperati

Rutigliano, Gdf trova 200 gr di "Cobret", l'eroina dei disperati

 
BrindisiIl processo
Omicidio Cucchi, il pm chiede l’assoluzione del brindisino Tedesco

Omicidio Cucchi, il pm chiede l’assoluzione del brindisino Tedesco

 
BatDopo 8 anni
Barletta ricorda e piange le cinque donne del crollo di via Roma

Barletta ricorda e piange le cinque donne del crollo di via Roma

 
TarantoStalking
Taranto, molestava suocera e cognata: per 49enne scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

Taranto, molestava suocera e cognata: per 49enne scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

 
PotenzaL'arresto
Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

 
LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

 

i più letti

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Mafia, allarme per i minicellulari: «Sono in tutte le carceri, ordini via sms»

Mafia, allarme per i minicellulari: «Sono in tutte le carceri, ordini via sms»

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata

Bari, comunità come lager: ai ragazzi docce fredde e sedativi

Bari, comunità come lager: ai ragazzi docce fredde e sedativi. Direttrice nega accuse

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Rome

Govt to present new migrant decree - sources

Decisions on repatriations within 4 months instead of two years

Govt to present new migrant decree - sources

Rome, October 4 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede are set to present a new decree regarding asylum seekers on Friday, sources said. The decree will feature measures to cut the time it takes for a decision to be made on whether a migrant should be repatriated from two years to four months, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati