Govt to present new migrant decree - sources
Rome
04 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 4 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede are set to present a new decree regarding asylum seekers on Friday, sources said. The decree will feature measures to cut the time it takes for a decision to be made on whether a migrant should be repatriated from two years to four months, the sources said.
