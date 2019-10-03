Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2019 | 20:27

Rovigo
Man gets 8 yrs for trying to kill wife

Bari
2 probed for mistreating kids in home

Turin
2 indicted for school bathroom sex pic blackmail

Venice
LaChapelle shoots 2020 Lavazza calendar 'Earth CelebrAction'

Venice
Lavazza 2020 calendar shows beauty in harmony with nature

Rome
Pope names ex Rome chief prosecutor head of Vatican court

Rome
Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding 1m a day

Palermo
Berlusconi to testify Nov 11 in State-mafia trial

Turin
Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Brussels
EP approves Gentiloni nomination

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

BrindisiIn Salento
Mafia nel Brindisino, condannati 12 affiliati della Sacra Corona Unita

FoggiaMaltrattamenti
Cerignola, maltratta e rapina i genitori per acquistare la droga: arrestato 21enne

TarantoStalking
Taranto, molestava suocera e cognata: per 49enne scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

BatIl meeting
Landini a Trani: «Quota 100? Il problema è la revisione della Fornero»

GdM.TVL'operazione della guardia costiera
Polignano, sequestrati 25 kg di datteri di mare: schiacciati e buttati a mare

PotenzaL'arresto
Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Lecce, maltrattamenti e minacce ai bimbi in classe: maestra sospesa

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Turin

2 indicted for school bathroom sex pic blackmail

2 indicted for school bathroom sex pic blackmail

Turin, October 3 - Two 20-year-old men were indicted in Turin Thursday for allegedly blackmailing a schoolmate with photos of her having sex with one of them in a school bathroom in 2017. The pair allegedly got the girl to give them pizza or do their homework for them in exchange for not distributing the pictures.

