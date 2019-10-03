2 indicted for school bathroom sex pic blackmail

Man gets 8 yrs for trying to kill wife
Turin
03 Ottobre 2019
Turin, October 3 - Two 20-year-old men were indicted in Turin Thursday for allegedly blackmailing a schoolmate with photos of her having sex with one of them in a school bathroom in 2017. The pair allegedly got the girl to give them pizza or do their homework for them in exchange for not distributing the pictures.
