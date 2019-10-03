Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2019 | 20:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rovigo
Man gets 8 yrs for trying to kill wife

Man gets 8 yrs for trying to kill wife

 
Bari
2 probed for mistreating kids in home

2 probed for mistreating kids in home

 
Turin
2 indicted for school bathroom sex pic blackmail

2 indicted for school bathroom sex pic blackmail

 
Venice
LaChapelle shoots 2020 Lavazza calendar 'Earth CelebrAction'

LaChapelle shoots 2020 Lavazza calendar 'Earth CelebrAction'

 
Venice
Lavazza 2020 calendar shows beauty in harmony with nature

Lavazza 2020 calendar shows beauty in harmony with nature

 
Rome
Pope names ex Rome chief prosecutor head of Vatican court

Pope names ex Rome chief prosecutor head of Vatican court

 
Rome
Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

 
Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding 1m a day

Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding 1m a day

 
Palermo
Berlusconi to testify Nov 11 in State-mafia trial

Berlusconi to testify Nov 11 in State-mafia trial

 
Turin
Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

 
Brussels
EP approves Gentiloni nomination

EP approves Gentiloni nomination

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIn Salento
Mafia nel Brindisino, condannati 12 affiliati della Sacra Corona Unita

Mafia nel Brindisino, condannati 12 affiliati della Sacra Corona Unita

 
FoggiaMaltrattamenti
Cerignola, maltratta e rapina i genitori per acquistare la droga: arrestato 21enne

Cerignola, maltratta e rapina i genitori per acquistare la droga: arrestato 21enne

 
TarantoStalking
Taranto, molestava suocera e cognata: per 49enne scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

Taranto, molestava suocera e cognata: per 49enne scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

 
BatIl meeting
Landini a Trani: «Quota 100? Il problema è la revisione della Fornero»

Landini a Trani: «Quota 100? Il problema è la revisione della Fornero»

 
GdM.TVL'operazione della guardia costiera
Polignano, sequestrati 25 kg di datteri di mare: schiacciati e buttati a mare

Polignano, sequestrati 25 kg di datteri di mare: schiacciati e buttati in acqua

 
PotenzaL'arresto
Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

 
LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

 

i più letti

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Lecce, maltrattamenti e minacce ai bimbi in classe: maestra sospesa

Lecce, «Vi taglio le dita»: minacce ai bimbi in classe, maestra sospesa

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Venice

Lavazza 2020 calendar shows beauty in harmony with nature

Brand continues artistic path for environmental sustainability

Lavazza 2020 calendar shows beauty in harmony with nature

Venice, October 3 - The Lavazza 2020 calendar, with photos by American photographer David LaChapelle, is a testament to poetry and the search for beauty as the way to reconnect us with the environment and give the planet a future. The calendar, titled "Earth CelebrAction", is the latest stop on the brand's road to environmental sustainability, which Lavazza inaugurated in 2015 with the trilogy dedicated to the Earth Defenders, shot by the photographers Steve Curry, Joey Lawrence, and Denis Rouvre. Through their views filled with humanity and empathy, they unforgettably represented the faces of those who protect the earth every day. The search for positive stories that can portray a fragile ecosystem that is still full of powerful vital energy was followed up with the British photographer Platon, who in 2018 created the project "2030: What Are You Doing?" dedicated to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. In 2019, American photojournalist Ami Vitale, who has worked with National Geographic and is among the most well-known contemporary photojournalists, documented six art projects focusing on nature, created in Thailand, Morocco, Switzerland, Columbia, Kenya, and Belgium. The shots from the project by LaChapelle were presented Thursday in the presence of Francesca Lavazza, a member of the board of the Lavazza Group; Michele Mariani, creative director of the Armando Testa agency; and Denis Curti, director of La Casa dei Tre Oci. The photos were taken in Hawaii, where LaChapelle has lived for several years on a sustainable farm. LaChapelle, the "pop enfant terrible" discovered by Andy Warhol, experienced an existential change that increased his interest in landscape photography with a special focus on the environment. Francesca Lavazza called his a "current vision that marries with that of the brand and that invites us to look at the earth as a place to guard and protect, safeguarding its beauty".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati