Rome
Pope names ex Rome chief prosecutor head of Vatican court

Rome
Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding 1m a day

Palermo
Berlusconi to testify Nov 11 in State-mafia trial

Turin
Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Brussels
EP approves Gentiloni nomination

Turin
Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Rome
Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

Rome
Tariffs won't stop us says Federalimentare

Milan
2 pushers arrested in Milan 'drug wood'

Milan
Man, 47, killed on bike at level crossing

Serie C
C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

BatIl meeting
Landini a Trani: «Quota 100? Il problema è la revisione della Fornero»

FoggiaNel centro storico
Manfredonia, pescivendolo spacciatore fugge con tre ruote: catturato

GdM.TVL'operazione della guardia costiera
Polignano, sequestrati 25 kg di datteri di mare: schiacciati e buttati a mare

PotenzaL'arresto
Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

BrindisiHa 26 anni
Torre Santa Susanna, maltratta mamma per 6 anni: arrestato un giovane

TarantoUn 49enne
Taranto, molestava moglie e suocera: allontanato uno stalker

LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

Rome

Pope names ex Rome chief prosecutor head of Vatican court

Giuseppe Pignatone takes over from Giuseppe Dalla Torre

Rome, October 3 - Pope Francis has appointed Giuseppe Pignatone, the former chief prosecutor of Rome, as the new president of Vatican City State Tribunal, the Vatican said in a statement on Thursday. Pignatone, formerly a top anti-Mafia prosecutor, replaces Giuseppe Dalla Torre. The appointment means that, if it comes to trial, Pignatone will judge a high-profile case of financial irregularities that saw prosecutors seize documents from the offices of the city state's Financial Information Authority (AIF) and its Secretariat of State this week. Five senior Vatican officials have been preventively suspended in relation to a probe, news magazine L'Espresso reported on Wednesday. AIF Director Tommaso Di Ruzza is reportedly among the suspended officials. The Secretariat of State is the department in charge of the Vatican's administration while the AIF is a financial oversight body. "It's a completely new and extraordinary experience," said Pignatone. "I thank the Holy Father for his trust which honours and moves me. "It's a new piece of my life after 45 years in the judiciary. I hope to be able to give a contribution from my experience of professional life in very various forms in the criminal sector. There will certainly be the utmost commitment from me".

