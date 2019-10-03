Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

Rome, October 3 - A Rome judge on Thursday sent five people to trial over alleged felonies regarding State procurement agency CONSIP, including former centre-left Sports Minister Luca Lotti. Tullio Del Sette, the former commander of the Carabinieri police force, was indicted too. Lotti is suspected of tipping off former CONSIP CEO Luigi Marroni about a probe into alleged corruption regarding agency contracts. Del Sette has been charged with violating judicial secrecy. The case against another senior Carabiniere, Gian Paolo Scafarto, was dropped. Rome prosecutors had previously asked to shelve the case against the father of ex-premier and former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, who was accused of alleged influence-peddling in the case. "I'll prove my innocence," said Lotti, who is close to Renzi.