Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2019 | 18:51

Rome
Pope names ex Rome chief prosecutor head of Vatican court

Rome
Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding 1m a day

Palermo
Berlusconi to testify Nov 11 in State-mafia trial

Turin
Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Brussels
EP approves Gentiloni nomination

Turin
Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Rome
Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

Rome
Tariffs won't stop us says Federalimentare

Milan
2 pushers arrested in Milan 'drug wood'

Milan
Man, 47, killed on bike at level crossing

Serie C
C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

BatIl meeting
Landini a Trani: «Quota 100? Il problema è la revisione della Fornero»

FoggiaNel centro storico
Manfredonia, pescivendolo spacciatore fugge con tre ruote: catturato

GdM.TVL'operazione della guardia costiera
Polignano, sequestrati 25 kg di datteri di mare: schiacciati e buttati a mare

PotenzaL'arresto
Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

BrindisiHa 26 anni
Torre Santa Susanna, maltratta mamma per 6 anni: arrestato un giovane

TarantoUn 49enne
Taranto, molestava moglie e suocera: allontanato uno stalker

LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Lecce, maltrattamenti e minacce ai bimbi in classe: maestra sospesa

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Aosta

Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding 1m a day

Section of 27,000 cubic metres moving twice as fast as rest

Aosta, October 3 - Part of a section of a glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc that is in danger of collapsing is sliding down the mountain at a speed of one metre a day, the Val d'Aosta regional government and the safe mountain foundation at Courmayeur said Monday. Raffaele Rocco, the head of planning, water resources and territory for the Valle d'Aosta region, said this 27,000-cubic-meter chunk is 10% of the section of the glacier that is in danger of breaking away. It is moving approximately three times as fast as the rest of the section, which is sliding around 30-35cm a day, and eight times as fast as the rear section which is moving at 15 centimetres a day. Radar has been installed to monitor this section of the Planpincieux glacier on the Grandes Jorasses mountain of the Mont Blanc massif, near Courmayeur. Experts say rapidly retreating glaciers, an important source of fresh water, are among the many symptoms of the human-made climate crisis. Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said last week that the government would mull making the Val d'Aosta a "laboratory on climate change"

