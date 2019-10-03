Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2019 | 17:04

Palermo
Berlusconi to testify Nov 11 in State-mafia trial

Turin
Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Brussels
EP approves Gentiloni nomination

Turin
Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Rome
Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

Rome
Tariffs won't stop us says Federalimentare

Milan
2 pushers arrested in Milan 'drug wood'

Milan
Man, 47, killed on bike at level crossing

Reggio Calabria

Brussels
EP approves Gentiloni nomination

Milan
Let's face challenges together Conte tells industrialists

Serie C
C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

PotenzaL'arresto
Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

BariIl caso
Bari, ubriaco al volante uccise 23enne: per 1 mese evita condanna per omicidio stradale

PhotoNewsL'inseguimento
Foggia, folle cosa di rumeno con auto rubata: speronata auto dei Cc

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

BrindisiHa 26 anni
Torre Santa Susanna, maltratta mamma per 6 anni: arrestato un giovane

TarantoUn 49enne
Taranto, molestava moglie e suocera: allontanato uno stalker

LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

Batappalti
Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

Lecce, maltrattamenti e minacce ai bimbi in classe: maestra sospesa

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Turin

Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Very difficult choice says ex-Juve and Italy midfielder

Turin, October 3 - Claudio Marchisio said his career had been a "dream" as he officially announced he was hanging up his boots Thursday. "It wasn't an easy night, I was looking for a word to sum everything up, and that word is dream," said the 33-year-old former Juventus and Italy midfielder at the Gianni and Umberto Agnelli room in the Allianz Stadium in Turin. "I've taken the decision to retire: an important, pondered, very difficult decision," he said. "This is a special place for me and I thanks Juventus," said Marchisio, who spent last season at Zenit St Petersburg. He also said he was looking forward to seeing Juve beat off Serie A title rivals Inter to win their ninth straight scudetto this season. Marchision said he would also "love" to see Juve beat Inter in the 'derby of Italy' on Sunday night, spoiling the Nerazzurri's perfect start to the season and helping the Bianconeri squeeze past them in the standings. Marchisio is hanging up his boots after almost 20 years at Juventus man and boy, and a year at Zenit. The former Italy star won seven straight Serie A titles with Juve from 2012 to 2018. Turin-born Marchisio joined the Turin giants from Empoli in 2008 and played 269 times and scored 33 goals for them until 2018, also winning four straight Italian Cups. He played 55 times for Italy between 2009 and 2017, scoring five times.

