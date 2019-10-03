Tariffs won't stop us says Federalimentare

Rome, October 3 - The head of Italian food group Federalimentare, Ivan Vacondio, said Thursday that new US tariffs of 25% on certain top exports like cheeses and spirits would not hurt its goal of exporting 50 billion euros in 2021. "We remain optimistic and confident of reaching the objective of 50 billion euros in exports in 2021, provided that politicians play their part," he said. While not affecting exports as a whole, the tariffs will hit some top exports to the US, Vacondio said. Last year alone Italy exported to the US 220 million euros' worth of hard cheeses and 75 million in spirits. Tariffs of 25% would mean a contraction on the US market of 15%, Vacondio said. The government has vowed to help Italian exporters beat the new tariffs.