Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2019 | 17:05

Palermo
Berlusconi to testify Nov 11 in State-mafia trial

Turin
Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Brussels
EP approves Gentiloni nomination

Turin
Soccer: It's been a dream says Marchisio as retires

Rome
Lotti sent to trial in CONSIP case

Rome
Tariffs won't stop us says Federalimentare

Milan
2 pushers arrested in Milan 'drug wood'

Milan
Man, 47, killed on bike at level crossing

Reggio Calabria

8 businessmen arrested for 'Ndrangheta fraud

 
Brussels
EP approves Gentiloni nomination

Milan
Let's face challenges together Conte tells industrialists

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

PotenzaL'arresto
Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

BariIl caso
Bari, ubriaco al volante uccise 23enne: per 1 mese evita condanna per omicidio stradale

PhotoNewsL'inseguimento
Foggia, folle cosa di rumeno con auto rubata: speronata auto dei Cc

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

BrindisiHa 26 anni
Torre Santa Susanna, maltratta mamma per 6 anni: arrestato un giovane

TarantoUn 49enne
Taranto, molestava moglie e suocera: allontanato uno stalker

LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

Batappalti
Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

Lecce, maltrattamenti e minacce ai bimbi in classe: maestra sospesa

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Rome

15% contraction in US export market

Rome, October 3 - The head of Italian food group Federalimentare, Ivan Vacondio, said Thursday that new US tariffs of 25% on certain top exports like cheeses and spirits would not hurt its goal of exporting 50 billion euros in 2021. "We remain optimistic and confident of reaching the objective of 50 billion euros in exports in 2021, provided that politicians play their part," he said. While not affecting exports as a whole, the tariffs will hit some top exports to the US, Vacondio said. Last year alone Italy exported to the US 220 million euros' worth of hard cheeses and 75 million in spirits. Tariffs of 25% would mean a contraction on the US market of 15%, Vacondio said. The government has vowed to help Italian exporters beat the new tariffs.

