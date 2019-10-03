8 businessmen arrested for 'Ndrangheta fraud

Reggio Calabria, October 3 - Italian police on Thursday arrested eight Calabrian businessmen on charges of colluding with the locally based 'Ndrangheta mafia to divert funds from the maintenance of essential services in Reggio Calabria. The funds were allegedly skimmed off thanks to deals between the Calabrian Mob and politicians and businessmen, police said. The arrested businessmen were at the helm two local council controlled companies that went bust 2014 and 2015, police said. They have been charged with fraudulent bankruptcy. The companies were named as Multiservizi and GST. The arrests were made by Reggio Calabria police with the support of colleagues in Milan, Siena and Agropoli. They were made in Calabria, Campania, Tuscany and Lombardy. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, has spread its tentacles across the country and abroad.