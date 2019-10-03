Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2019 | 15:20

Reggio Calabria

8 businessmen arrested for 'Ndrangheta fraud

 
Brussels
EP approves Gentiloni nomination

Milan
Let's face challenges together Conte tells industrialists

London
British girl to Genoa after London docs say pull plug

Rome
Free museum Sundays back

Brussels
Italian legislation against international law - Rackete

Rome
Eight regions on extreme weather alert

Washington
US set to put 25% tariffs on Italian cheeses

Milan
Sassuolo owner,former Confindustria chief Squinzi dead

Vatican City
Pope Francis meets Pompeo in the Vatican

Rome
Soccer: Conte 'suffering' after brave Inter lose at Barca

Serie C
C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

FoggiaSerracapriola
Foggia, formaggio di scarto venduto come «Reggiano»: 2 denunce

BrindisiHa 26 anni
Torre Santa Susanna, maltratta mamma per 6 anni: arrestato un giovane

PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, Papa Francesco: riconosciute virtù eroiche vescovo Bertazzoni

TarantoUn 49enne
Taranto, molestava moglie e suocera: allontanato uno stalker

LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

BariAl Palalaforgia
Bascket in carrozzina, a Bari il coach della nazionale

Batappalti
Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Lecce, maltrattamenti e minacce ai bimbi in classe: maestra sospesa

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Reggio Calabria

8 businessmen arrested for 'Ndrangheta fraud

On Reggio Calabria service maintenance

Reggio Calabria, October 3 - Italian police on Thursday arrested eight Calabrian businessmen on charges of colluding with the locally based 'Ndrangheta mafia to divert funds from the maintenance of essential services in Reggio Calabria. The funds were allegedly skimmed off thanks to deals between the Calabrian Mob and politicians and businessmen, police said. The arrested businessmen were at the helm two local council controlled companies that went bust 2014 and 2015, police said. They have been charged with fraudulent bankruptcy. The companies were named as Multiservizi and GST. The arrests were made by Reggio Calabria police with the support of colleagues in Milan, Siena and Agropoli. They were made in Calabria, Campania, Tuscany and Lombardy. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, has spread its tentacles across the country and abroad.

