8 businessmen arrested for 'Ndrangheta fraud

 
Brussels
EP approves Gentiloni nomination

Milan
Let's face challenges together Conte tells industrialists

London
British girl to Genoa after London docs say pull plug

Rome
Free museum Sundays back

Brussels
Italian legislation against international law - Rackete

Rome
Eight regions on extreme weather alert

Washington
US set to put 25% tariffs on Italian cheeses

Milan
Sassuolo owner,former Confindustria chief Squinzi dead

Vatican City
Pope Francis meets Pompeo in the Vatican

Rome
Soccer: Conte 'suffering' after brave Inter lose at Barca

Serie C
C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

PhotoNewsL'inseguimento
Foggia, folle cosa di rumeno con auto rubata: speronata auto dei Cc

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

BrindisiHa 26 anni
Torre Santa Susanna, maltratta mamma per 6 anni: arrestato un giovane

PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, Papa Francesco: riconosciute virtù eroiche vescovo Bertazzoni

TarantoUn 49enne
Taranto, molestava moglie e suocera: allontanato uno stalker

LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

BariAl Palalaforgia
Bascket in carrozzina, a Bari il coach della nazionale

Batappalti
Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Lecce, maltrattamenti e minacce ai bimbi in classe: maestra sospesa

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Milan

Premier rules out any form of wealth tax

Milan, October 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he wants to work with business to get Italy back on track as he addressed the assembly of Assolombarda, the Lombardy branch of industrial employers' confederation Confindustria. "The government wants to turn a new leaf after years in which the political world got rusty, closing itself off by being self-referential," Conte said. "The country wants to get moving. Our doors are always open, let's face the challenges together and win". The premier also promised a fiscal reform that would bring down taxes and ruled out any form of wealth tax. He said he would do "everything" to limit the damage caused by new US tariffs on European goods, including some Italian cheeses. Earlier on Thursday, Assolombarda President Carlo Bonomi said the government needed to set aside around 13-14 billion euros to reduce the labour tax wedge, arguing the two billion-odd mentioned so far was not sufficient.

