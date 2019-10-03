Let's face challenges together Conte tells industrialists

Milan, October 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he wants to work with business to get Italy back on track as he addressed the assembly of Assolombarda, the Lombardy branch of industrial employers' confederation Confindustria. "The government wants to turn a new leaf after years in which the political world got rusty, closing itself off by being self-referential," Conte said. "The country wants to get moving. Our doors are always open, let's face the challenges together and win". The premier also promised a fiscal reform that would bring down taxes and ruled out any form of wealth tax. He said he would do "everything" to limit the damage caused by new US tariffs on European goods, including some Italian cheeses. Earlier on Thursday, Assolombarda President Carlo Bonomi said the government needed to set aside around 13-14 billion euros to reduce the labour tax wedge, arguing the two billion-odd mentioned so far was not sufficient.