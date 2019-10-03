Free museum Sundays back

Rome, October 3 - Italian museums will be free again on Sundays from October 6 as a government scheme curbed by the last culture minister is reintroduced, sources said Thursday. All State museums and cultural and archaeological sites will again be free to enter on the first Sunday of the month. Prime sites include Pompeii, the Colosseum, the Reggia di Caserta and Trieste's Miramare Castle. The scheme was first launched by then culture minister Dario Franceschini in 2014. It saw over 15 million non-paying visitors before being curtailed by the last culture minister, Alberto Bonisoli. The scheme is now being reintroduced after Franceschini reclaimed his old job in the new 5-Star-Democratic Party government. The culture ministry said that visitor numbers would be capped for some sites.