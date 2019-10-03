Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2019 | 15:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Reggio Calabria

8 businessmen arrested for 'Ndrangheta fraud

 
Brussels
EP approves Gentiloni nomination

EP approves Gentiloni nomination

 
Milan
Let's face challenges together Conte tells industrialists

Let's face challenges together Conte tells industrialists

 
London
British girl to Genoa after London docs say pull plug

British girl to Genoa after London docs say pull plug

 
Rome
Free museum Sundays back

Free museum Sundays back

 
Brussels
Italian legislation against international law - Rackete

Italian legislation against international law - Rackete

 
Rome
Eight regions on extreme weather alert

Eight regions on extreme weather alert

 
Washington
US set to put 25% tariffs on Italian cheeses

US set to put 25% tariffs on Italian cheeses

 
Milan
Sassuolo owner,former Confindustria chief Squinzi dead

Sassuolo owner,former Confindustria chief Squinzi dead

 
Vatican City
Pope Francis meets Pompeo in the Vatican

Pope Francis meets Pompeo in the Vatican

 
Rome
Soccer: Conte 'suffering' after brave Inter lose at Barca

Soccer: Conte 'suffering' after brave Inter lose at Barca

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PhotoNewsL'inseguimento
Foggia, folle cosa di rumeno con auto rubata: speronata auto dei Cc

Foggia, folle cosa di rumeno con auto rubata: speronata auto dei Cc

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

Matera 2019 e Cattolica di Milano, laboratorio in nome della cultura

 
BrindisiHa 26 anni
Torre Santa Susanna, maltratta mamma per 6 anni: arrestato un giovane

Torre Santa Susanna, maltratta mamma per 6 anni: arrestato un giovane

 
PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, Papa Francesco: riconosciute virtù eroiche vescovo Bertazzoni

Potenza, Papa Francesco: riconosciute virtù eroiche vescovo Bertazzoni

 
TarantoUn 49enne
Taranto, molestava moglie e suocera: allontanato uno stalker

Taranto, molestava moglie e suocera: allontanato uno stalker

 
LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

 
BariAl Palalaforgia
Bascket in carrozzina, a Bari il coach della nazionale

Basket in carrozzina, a Bari il coach della nazionale

 
Batappalti
Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

 

i più letti

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Lecce, maltrattamenti e minacce ai bimbi in classe: maestra sospesa

Lecce, «Vi taglio le dita»: minacce ai bimbi in classe, maestra sospesa

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Brussels

Italian legislation against international law - Rackete

Sea Watch commander says saving migrants at sea is obligatory

Italian legislation against international law - Rackete

Brussels, October 3 - Sea Watch Commander Carola Rackete told a European Parliament hearing on Thursday that Italian legislation seeking to discourage migrant rescues at sea by NGO-run ships is against international law. Under a decree drafted earlier this year by League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini, commanders of ships carrying rescued migrants that enter Italian waters without permission can face fines of up to one million euros. "Search-and-rescue operations at sea are within the realm of international law," said Rackete, who defied a ban in order to land 40 migrants on the island of Lampedusa in June after a long standoff with the Italian authorities. "I don't know how Italy could have approved a law that does not respect international law". Salvini pulled the plug on Premier Giuseppe Conte's first government in August and the new executive that has replaced it has dropped the League leader's hardline stance of refusing NGO-run rescue ships access to Italy's ports. Rackete, a 31-year-old from Germany, lamented the fact that she did not have support from the European Union during the standoff with Rome. "I obtained the attention of the institutions, but where were you when we asked for help?" she said. "My decision to enter the port after 17 days at sea was not a provocation, it was necessary. "I was received as if I was driving a ship carrying the pest rather than a humanitarian ship with vulnerable, exhausted people on board".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati