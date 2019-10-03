US set to put 25% tariffs on Italian cheeses

Washington, October 2 - The United States is set to put tariffs of 25% on Italy's Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano Reggiano and provolone cheeses, according to a list released by the American authorities. On Wednesday the World Trade Organization (WTO) gave the green light for the US to impose 7.5 billion dollars' worth of tariffs on European goods in relation to a long dispute over subsidies granted to Airbus. The tariffs, which are also set to hit Scotch whisky and French wine, could come into force as early as October 18. The Parmigiano Reggiano consortium said this would take the price of authentic parmesan cheese for the American consumer up from around 40 dollars a kilo to over 45 dollars. Italian olive oil, prosecco and DOP Mozzarella di Bufala from Campania, however, have been exempted. The list refers to "prepared or preserved pork hams". But the director of the consortium for San Daniele prosciutto said this did not mean Italian cold cuts were set to be penalised. "The final list is prevalently directed towards Germany, Spain, France and Britain," said Director Mario Emilio Cichetti. "Italian cured meats do not feature, never mind San Daniele prosciutto".