Pope Francis meets Pompeo in the Vatican

Vatican City, October 3 - Pope Francis received United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an audience in the Vatican on Thursday. "They reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and the Holy See to religious freedom all over the world and, in particular, to the protection of the Christian community in the Middle East," said Pompeo's spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. "The secretary and Pope Francis also discussed the continual efforts of the United States and the Holy See to promote democracy and human rights at the global level".