Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2019 | 13:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
Italian legislation against international law - Rackete

Italian legislation against international law - Rackete

 
Rome
Eight regions on extreme weather alert

Eight regions on extreme weather alert

 
Washington
US set to put 25% tariffs on Italian cheeses

US set to put 25% tariffs on Italian cheeses

 
Milan
Sassuolo owner,former Confindustria chief Squinzi dead

Sassuolo owner,former Confindustria chief Squinzi dead

 
Vatican City
Pope Francis meets Pompeo in the Vatican

Pope Francis meets Pompeo in the Vatican

 
Rome
Soccer: Conte 'suffering' after brave Inter lose at Barca

Soccer: Conte 'suffering' after brave Inter lose at Barca

 
Brussels
I'll focus on reducing debt Gentiloni tells EP

I'll focus on reducing debt Gentiloni tells EP

 
Washington
US set to put 25% tariffs on Italian cheeses, ham

US set to put 25% tariffs on Italian cheeses, ham

 
Cagliari
Conte hopeful of 'attention' of US ally on tariffs

Conte hopeful of 'attention' of US ally on tariffs

 
Rome
Schmidt says he wants to stay on as Uffizi director

Schmidt says he wants to stay on as Uffizi director

 
Milan
Milan bourse plunges after WTO okays US tariffs

Milan bourse plunges after WTO okays US tariffs

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaSerracapriola
Foggia, formaggio di scarto venduto come «Reggiano»: 2 denunce

Foggia, formaggio di scarto venduto come «Reggiano»: 2 denunce

 
BrindisiHa 26 anni
Torre Santa Susanna, maltratta mamma per 6 anni: arrestato un giovane

Torre Santa Susanna, maltratta mamma per 6 anni: arrestato un giovane

 
PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, Papa Francesco: riconosciute virtù eroiche vescovo Bertazzoni

Potenza, Papa Francesco: riconosciute virtù eroiche vescovo Bertazzoni

 
TarantoUn 49enne
Taranto, molestava moglie e suocera: allontanato uno stalker

Taranto, molestava moglie e suocera: allontanato uno stalker

 
LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

 
BariAl Palalaforgia
Bascket in carrozzina, a Bari il coach della nazionale

Basket in carrozzina, a Bari il coach della nazionale

 
Materal'iniziativa
Matera, sabato 5 ottobre la corsa all'alba fra i Sassi

Matera, sabato 5 ottobre la corsa all'alba fra i Sassi

 
Batappalti
Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

 

i più letti

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Lecce, maltrattamenti e minacce ai bimbi in classe: maestra sospesa

Lecce, «Vi taglio le dita»: minacce ai bimbi in classe, maestra sospesa

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Milan

Sassuolo owner,former Confindustria chief Squinzi dead

Mapei Chairman was 76

Sassuolo owner,former Confindustria chief Squinzi dead

Milan, October 3 - Giorgio Squinzi, the chairman of Italian building materials company Mapei and the owner of Serie A soccer club Sassuolo Calcio, died at the age of 76 in hospital in Milan on Wednesday after a long illness. Squinzi was the head of Italian industrial employers' confederation Confindustria from 2012 to 2016.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati