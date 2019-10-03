Sassuolo owner,former Confindustria chief Squinzi dead

Italian legislation against international law - Rackete
Milan
03 Ottobre 2019
Milan, October 3 - Giorgio Squinzi, the chairman of Italian building materials company Mapei and the owner of Serie A soccer club Sassuolo Calcio, died at the age of 76 in hospital in Milan on Wednesday after a long illness. Squinzi was the head of Italian industrial employers' confederation Confindustria from 2012 to 2016.
