Soccer: Conte 'suffering' after brave Inter lose at Barca

Rome, October 2 - Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte said he found it hard to accept that his side lost 2-1 at Barcelona on Wednesday after giving the Catalan giants a run for their money at the Camp Nou. The Serie A leaders took an early lead thanks to Lautaro Martínez but Barca came back to win with a double by Luis Suárez. "I struggle to find positives after a defeat because I really suffer when I lose," said Conte, whose side are third in Group F with one point, three behind Barca and Borussia Dortmund. "A great team never go back home happy after a defeat, even after playing well, as we did. "It's hard to take because with all we created we deserved more than Barcelona. "But congratulations to them. "In the end, a couple of cracks changed everything. It's a shame. "There is some satisfaction coming here against a team that is set up to win the Champions League and we were able to hurt them, just not as much as we could have". Napoli, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw at Genk. Despite the disappointing result, they are top of Group E with four points after beating European champions Liverpool in their opening game.