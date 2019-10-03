Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2019 | 11:38

Rome
Soccer: Conte 'suffering' after brave Inter lose at Barca

Brussels
I'll focus on reducing debt Gentiloni tells EP

Washington
US set to put 25% tariffs on Italian cheeses, ham

Cagliari
Conte hopeful of 'attention' of US ally on tariffs

Rome
Schmidt says he wants to stay on as Uffizi director

Milan
Milan bourse plunges after WTO okays US tariffs

Milan
Man rapes niece for six yrs

Rome
Italy's Parmitano takes command of ISS

Washington
Mifsud asked for Italian protection in Russiagate

Rome
Can ask treatment end without living will - judge

Vatican City
Five Vatican officials suspended over finance probe

Serie C
C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

LecceMorto al Fazzi
Lecce, addio all'ultimo dei gemelli Quarta di Lizzanello

BrindisiL'incidente
Brindisi, cardiopatico investe bimbo e ha un infarto: sono entrambi gravi

TarantoAl Paolo VI
Taranto, spacciava eroina e cocaina in un circolo: in cella un 50enne

BariAl Palalaforgia
Bascket in carrozzina, a Bari il coach della nazionale

PotenzaConfcommercio
Basilicata, circa 5mila imprese con titolari over 70: prime quelle agricole

FoggiaL'incidente
San Severo, scontro sulla statale 16: muore 79enne foggiano

Materal'iniziativa
Matera, sabato 5 ottobre la corsa all'alba fra i Sassi

Batappalti
Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

Brussels

I'll focus on reducing debt Gentiloni tells EP

Commissioner-designate grilled by MEPs

Brussels, Ocotber 3 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner-delegate Paolo Gentiloni told the European Parliament Thursday that he will focus on cutting debt if MEPs ratify his nomination. "I will concentrate on reduction of public debt in the application of our rules as someone who cares about the potentially destabilizing impact of high debt when the economy is going badly," Gentiloni said during his hearing in the parliament. The former Italian premier added that he would also make "appropriate use of the budget space (allowed) to address the risk of our economies slowing".

