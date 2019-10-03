I'll focus on reducing debt Gentiloni tells EP

Brussels, Ocotber 3 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner-delegate Paolo Gentiloni told the European Parliament Thursday that he will focus on cutting debt if MEPs ratify his nomination. "I will concentrate on reduction of public debt in the application of our rules as someone who cares about the potentially destabilizing impact of high debt when the economy is going badly," Gentiloni said during his hearing in the parliament. The former Italian premier added that he would also make "appropriate use of the budget space (allowed) to address the risk of our economies slowing".