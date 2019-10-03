US set to put 25% tariffs on Italian cheeses, ham

Washington, October 2 - The United States is set to put tariffs of 25% on Italy's Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano Reggiano and Provolone cheeses and on prosciutto ham, according to a list released by the American authorities. On Wednesday the World Trade Organization (WTO) gave the green light for the US to impose 7.5 billion dollars' worth of tariffs on European goods in relation to a long dispute over subsidies granted to Airbus. The tariffs, which are also set to hit Scotch whisky and French wine, could come into force as early as October 18. Italian olive oil and prosecco, however, have been exempted.