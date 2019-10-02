Conte hopeful of 'attention' of US ally on tariffs

Cagliari, October 2 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that he was hopeful Italian products would not be walloped after the WTO gave its OK to the US imposing 7.5 billion dollars worth of tariffs on European goods in relation to a dispute over Airbus subsidies. "Italy is perfectly aware that there is trade tension at the global level and... it cannot consider itself not involved as (part of) the European Union," Conte said. "Nevertheless, we are hopeful of receiving attention from our traditional ally about some of our strategic products".