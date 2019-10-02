Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2019 | 19:38

Cagliari
Conte hopeful of 'attention' of US ally on tariffs

Rome
Schmidt says he wants to stay on as Uffizi director

Milan
Milan bourse plunges after WTO okays US tariffs

Milan
Man rapes niece for six yrs

Rome
Italy's Parmitano takes command of ISS

Washington
Mifsud asked for Italian protection in Russiagate

Rome
Can ask treatment end without living will - judge

Vatican City
Five Vatican officials suspended over finance probe

Rome
Bellanova asks Trump if he's tried parmesan and grapes

'Vaporetto Lavazza' - a coffee experience on the Grand Canal

Rome
Rome trash woes risk causing health emergency -doctors

Serie C
C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

BariIl contributo
Bari, dal Fus 800mila euro in più al Petruzzelli per qualità artistica

Leccel'incendio nella tarda mattinata
Lecce, fiamme nel bosco di Rauccio: intervenuti i Canadair, evacuate case vicine

Tarantodalla polizia
Taranto, rissa in strada a colpi di mazza da baseball: un arresto

Materal'iniziativa
Matera, sabato 5 ottobre la corsa all'alba fra i Sassi

Foggianel Foggiano
Monte S.Angelo, il bar è continuo ritrovo di malavitosi: chiuso per 10 giorni

Batappalti
Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

Potenzail percorso
Potenza sul tetto d'Europa: sarà Città dello Sport 2021

Brindisil'annuncio
Gabriel Garko girerà a Brindisi scene del suo nuovo film

Adescavano ragazze da far prostituire in centri massaggi: sequestrata struttura anche a Barletta

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Cerignola, propone prestazione sessuale ai carabinieri per evitare una multa: arrestata

Emma, parla l'ufficio stampa: «Cartelle cliniche false circolano sui social, non fidatevi»

Lecce, maltrattamenti e minacce ai bimbi in classe: maestra sospesa

Cagliari

Conte hopeful of 'attention' of US ally on tariffs

Premier comments after WTO okays 7.5 billion dollars in tariffs

Cagliari, October 2 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that he was hopeful Italian products would not be walloped after the WTO gave its OK to the US imposing 7.5 billion dollars worth of tariffs on European goods in relation to a dispute over Airbus subsidies. "Italy is perfectly aware that there is trade tension at the global level and... it cannot consider itself not involved as (part of) the European Union," Conte said. "Nevertheless, we are hopeful of receiving attention from our traditional ally about some of our strategic products".

