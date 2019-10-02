Milan bourse plunges after WTO okays US tariffs
Milan
02 Ottobre 2019
Milan, October 2 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index shed 1.7% on Wednesday after the World Trade Organization ruled that the United States can impose 7.5 billion dollars of tariffs on European goods in compensation for aid granted to Airbus. Other European markets suffered big losses too. London was down 2.6%, France lost 2.2% and Frankfurt shed 1.8%.
