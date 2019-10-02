Italy's Parmitano takes command of ISS
Washington
02 Ottobre 2019
Washington, October 2 - Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese academic who promised then Trump advisor George Papadopoulos for compromising Russian material on Hillary Clinton, asked for the protection of Italian police after he disappeared from Rome's Link University where he was working in 2016, the DailyBeast said Wednesday. It said Mifsud had been on the radar of Italian intelligence for years before Russiagate exploded.
