Five Vatican officials suspended over finance probe

Vatican City, October 2 - Five senior Vatican officials have been preventively suspended in relation to a probe into alleged financial irregularities, news magazine L'Espresso reported on Wednesday. The news comes after the Vatican said on Tuesday that prosecutors had seized documents from the offices of the city state's Financial Information Authority (AIF) and its Secretariat of State. The seizure was made after complaints by Vatican Bank IOR and the Vatican auditor's office, a statement said. AIF Director Tommaso Di Ruzza is reportedly among the suspended officials. The Secretariat of State is the department in charge of the Vatican's administration while the AIF is a financial oversight body.