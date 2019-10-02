'Vaporetto Lavazza' - a coffee experience on the Grand Canal

VENICE - Lavazza has chosen Venice as the location to present the new image of its iconic coffee brand "Qualità Oro". Residents and tourists in the Lagoon city will be able to live the "Coffee Experience" aboard a 'vaporetto' water bus which on October 4 will be offering four special rides along the Grand Canal. An authentic Lavazza coffee maker in gold and wengé will be set up on the water bus. At the center of the Coffee Experience will be Lavazza Qualità Oro, an Arabica coffee variety that has been savored by Italians since 1956. Passengers will also be able to taste the new Lavazza Qualità Oro Caffè d'Altura, which is cultivated on mountain areas. One of the photos snapped by David LaChapelle for the new Calendar Lavazza 2020, called "The Earth CelebrAction", will decorate the water bus during the Grand canal rides. Since 2015, the Turin brand has been cooperating with the Fondazione Musei Civici. It has also been an Institutional Patron of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection since 2016. The company is currently involved as main partner of the exhibit "Peggy Guggenheim. The Last Dogaressa", curated by Karole P.B. Vail with Graina Subelyt, dedicated to Guggenheim's activity as a collector during her period in Venice from 1948 until 1979. The show at Palazzo Venier dei Leoni runs through January 27, 2020. All those who have registered for Vaporetto Lavazza will get a free ticket to see the show; reservations can be made on the website Lavazza.it.