Italy's Parmitano takes command of ISS

Washington
Mifsud asked for Italian protection in Russiagate

Rome
Can ask treatment end without living will - judge

Vatican City
Five Vatican officials suspended over finance probe

Rome
Bellanova asks Trump if he's tried parmesan and grapes

'Vaporetto Lavazza' - a coffee experience on the Grand Canal

Rome
Rome trash woes risk causing health emergency -doctors

Rome
4,000 staff shortage at culture ministry - minister

Rome
Rugby: Parisse returns to lead Italy against Springboks

Rome
Senate panel OKs seizure of Siri's computer

Rome
Tariffs concern us a lot Di Maio tells Pompeo

C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

Matera, sabato 5 ottobre la corsa all'alba fra i Sassi

Foggianel Foggiano
Monte S.Angelo, il bar è continuo ritrovo di malavitosi: chiuso per 10 giorni

Batappalti
Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

Bariil caso
Bari, Tar annulla bocciatura di un dislessico: «La scuola ha violato la legge»

Potenzail percorso
Potenza sul tetto d'Europa: sarà Città dello Sport 2021

Brindisil'annuncio
Gabriel Garko girerà a Brindisi scene del suo nuovo film

Leccescongiurata amputazione
Lecce, autotrapianto cellule staminali salva piede a un diabetico

Tarantol'impresa
Da Taranto il tour in bici di Giuseppe Russo, con il sostegno della famiglia di Nadia Toffa

'Vaporetto Lavazza' - a coffee experience on the Grand Canal

VENICE - Lavazza has chosen Venice as the location to present the new image of its iconic coffee brand "Qualità Oro". Residents and tourists in the Lagoon city will be able to live the "Coffee Experience" aboard a 'vaporetto' water bus which on October 4 will be offering four special rides along the Grand Canal. An authentic Lavazza coffee maker in gold and wengé will be set up on the water bus. At the center of the Coffee Experience will be Lavazza Qualità Oro, an Arabica coffee variety that has been savored by Italians since 1956. Passengers will also be able to taste the new Lavazza Qualità Oro Caffè d'Altura, which is cultivated on mountain areas. One of the photos snapped by David LaChapelle for the new Calendar Lavazza 2020, called "The Earth CelebrAction", will decorate the water bus during the Grand canal rides. Since 2015, the Turin brand has been cooperating with the Fondazione Musei Civici. It has also been an Institutional Patron of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection since 2016. The company is currently involved as main partner of the exhibit "Peggy Guggenheim. The Last Dogaressa", curated by Karole P.B. Vail with Graina Subelyt, dedicated to Guggenheim's activity as a collector during her period in Venice from 1948 until 1979. The show at Palazzo Venier dei Leoni runs through January 27, 2020. All those who have registered for Vaporetto Lavazza will get a free ticket to see the show; reservations can be made on the website Lavazza.it.

