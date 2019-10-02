Bellanova asks Trump if he's tried parmesan and grapes

Italy's Parmitano takes command of ISS
Rome
02 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 2 - Farm Minister Teresa Bellanova on Wednesday asked US President Donald Trump on Twitter whether he had ever tried Parmigiano with grapes, explaining on Facebook that Parmigiano ran the risk of being "seriously hurt by the tariffs that Trump wants to impose on Europe". The tweet said: "@realDonaldTrump, have you ever tried the #realParmigiano with grapes? Healthy and delicious!"
