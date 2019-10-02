Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2019 | 16:13

Rome
Italy's Parmitano takes command of ISS

Washington
Mifsud asked for Italian protection in Russiagate

Rome
Can ask treatment end without living will - judge

Vatican City
Five Vatican officials suspended over finance probe

Rome
Bellanova asks Trump if he's tried parmesan and grapes

'Vaporetto Lavazza' - a coffee experience on the Grand Canal

Rome
Rome trash woes risk causing health emergency -doctors

Rome
4,000 staff shortage at culture ministry - minister

Rome
Rugby: Parisse returns to lead Italy against Springboks

Rome
Senate panel OKs seizure of Siri's computer

Rome
Tariffs concern us a lot Di Maio tells Pompeo

Rome

Bellanova asks Trump if he's tried parmesan and grapes

'Parmigiano risks being seriously hurt by upcoming US sanctions'

Rome, October 2 - Farm Minister Teresa Bellanova on Wednesday asked US President Donald Trump on Twitter whether he had ever tried Parmigiano with grapes, explaining on Facebook that Parmigiano ran the risk of being "seriously hurt by the tariffs that Trump wants to impose on Europe". The tweet said: "@realDonaldTrump, have you ever tried the #realParmigiano with grapes? Healthy and delicious!"

