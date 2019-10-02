Rome trash woes risk causing health emergency -doctors

Rome, October 2 - The doctors' guild of the city and province of Rome on Wednesday called for a fast solution to the capital's trash woes, saying that otherwise there is "the risk of a health emergency". The Rome guild expressed concern about the situation after the board of local trash company AMA quit on Tuesday amid tension with the city council. "The chaos AMA is in, with the umpteenth resignations of the umpteenth board and the appointment of a new director, worries the doctors' guild of Rome and the province," said President Antonio Magi and Vice President Pierluigi Bartoletti. They said efforts should be made to stop trash piling up, especially in the vicinity of schools and hospitals.