Rugby: Parisse returns to lead Italy against Springboks

Rome, October 2 - Italy coach Conor O'Shea has brought back inspirational captain Sergio Parisse for Friday's big Rugby World Cup against South Africa. The number eight helped the Azzurri beat Namibia 47-22 in their opening Pool B game but he was rested for last week's impressive 48-7 rout of Canada. Victory would see Italy qualify for the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup for the first time. "We've been waiting for this match for a long time," said the 36-year-old, who is set to claim his 142nd cap, taking him past Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll (141) to become the second top international appearance maker after New Zealand's Richie McCaw, with 148. "We achieved our first goal by beating Namibia and Canada. "We must keep our concentration level high to try to make history". Italy 1. Andrea Lovotti 2. Luca Bigi 3. Simone Ferrari 4. David Sisi 5. Dean Budd 6. Braam Steyn 7. Jake Polledri 8. Sergio Parisse (capt.) 9. Tito Tebaldi 10. Tommaso Allan 11. Michele Campagnaro 12. Jayden Hayward 13. Luca Morisi 14. Tommaso Benvenuti 15. Matteo Minozzi. Replacements: 16. Federico Zani 17. Nicola Quaglio 18. Marco Riccioni 19. Alessandro Zanni 20. Federico Ruzza 21. Sebastian Negri 22. Callum Braley 23. Carlo Canna.