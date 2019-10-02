Senate panel OKs seizure of Siri's computer

Rome, October 2 - A Senate panel on Wednesday voted to grant a request from a Milan court for the seizure of the computer of probed League Senator Armando Siri. Siri is under investigation for self-laundering in relation to the granting of two mortgages by a San Marino bank, one of which was used to buy a building in Bresso, in the province of Milan. The panel voted by 13 to eight to grant the request, the members of his League party and its centre-right allies, Forza Italia and Brothers of Italy (FdI) voting against. The decision must be ratified by the floor of the Upper House. Siri stepped down as transport and infrastructure undersecretary after being placed under investigation for suspected corruption in a separate case in April. The League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government he was part of collapsed in August after League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on it and it was replaced by another executive, with the M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), again led by Premier Giuseppe Conte.