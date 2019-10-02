Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2019 | 14:21

Senate panel OKs seizure of Siri's computer

Tariffs concern us a lot Di Maio tells Pompeo

No evangelisation without joy says pope

Soccer: Marchisio hangs up boots

Mother hit by timber load dies after son

New Russian funding doc 'not serious' - Salvini

Man arrested for beating, kicking partner in station

UPB validates economic forecasts

Mother hit by timber load dies after son

Sailboat lands 75 migrants in Calabria

LeU MP hurt at sit-in stampede after police clash

C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

Monte S.Angelo, il bar è continuo ritrovo di malavitosi: chiuso per 10 giorni

Bisceglie calcio, concluse indagini: fondi per lo stadio, nel mirino Spina e Canonico

Bari, Tar annulla bocciatura di un dislessico: «La scuola ha violato la legge»

Potenza sul tetto d'Europa: sarà Città dello Sport 2021

Gabriel Garko girerà a Brindisi scene del suo nuovo film

Lecce, autotrapianto cellule staminali salva piede a un diabetico

Da Taranto il tour in bici di Giuseppe Russo, con il sostegno della famiglia di Nadia Toffa

Matera, l'assessore D'Andrea consigliere del ministro Franceschini

Adescavano ragazze da far prostituire in centri massaggi: sequestrata struttura anche a Barletta

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Cerignola, propone prestazione sessuale ai carabinieri per evitare una multa: arrestata

Emma, parla l'ufficio stampa: «Cartelle cliniche false circolano sui social, non fidatevi»

Addestrate a prostituirsi e sfruttate nei centri massaggi: 2 arresti

Pompeo lauds Libya role, FM allays China 5G fears

Rome, October 2 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Rome Wednesday that "the issue of tariffs concerns us, it is very concerning, we have firms that live off exports. Our companies must be able to have certainties and among them there is the trade relationship with the USA". Di Maio told a press conference after the talks with Pompeo that Italy would defend its firms from tariffs "with all our might". He said "at a time when the economy is slowing down, our businesses must have certainties and we won't make exceptions in defending Italian firms with all our might". Among those certainties, he said, was the "fundamental rapport with the United States". Di Maio told the press conference that "we are allies of the US and we share the concerns on certain strategic infrastructure like 5G. "We have no intention of taking part in trade accords that might harm our sovereignty as a State." He added: "the new norms (on golden power) in Italy make us among the most advanced in Europe on security". Pompeo told Di Maio that "Italy is a sovereign country" but reiterated that in Italy, too, "China has a predatory approach in trade and investment" and thus represents a "mutual threat" to the two countries. Pompeo also thanked Italy for its "effective leadership in Libya and North Africa". Pompeo added that "we must be united against Iran's aggression" and "I want to thank Rome for the sanctions against Russia, until the situation changes". The US role in Libya to spur all sides to a ceasefire will be "important", Di Maio told visiting Pompeo. Pompeo said the US was working with Italy to take the political process forward.

