No evangelisation without joy says pope

Senate panel OKs seizure of Siri's computer
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Vatican City
02 Ottobre 2019
Vatican City, October 2 - There is no evangelisation without joy, also in martyrdom, Pope Francis told his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday. At the audience, Francis continued his catechesis on the Acts of the Apostles, focusing on the episode of the deacon Philip converting the Ethiopian.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su