Soccer: Marchisio hangs up boots

Turin, October 2 - Claudio Marchisio is hanging up his boots at the age of 33, after 20 years at Juventus and a year at Zenit St Petersburg. The former Italy midfielder, who won seven straight Serie A title with Juve from 2012 to 2018, will make an official announcement Thursday, Juve said Wednesday. Turin-born Marchisio joined the Turin giants from Empoli in 2008 and played 269 times and scored 33 goals for them until 2018, also winning four straight Italian Cups. He played 55 times for Italy between 2009 and 2017, scoring five times.