UPB validates economic forecasts

Senate panel OKs seizure of Siri's computer
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
02 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 2 - The parliamentary budget office (UPB) on Wednesday validated 2019-2020 economic forecasts issued by the economy ministry on September 19. But it cited "significant" risk factors on real GDP growth. There are also "strong risks", the UPB said, on the short-term Italian macroeconomic scenario. These included the global trade war, expectations of a recession in Germany, and Brexit uncertainty, it said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su