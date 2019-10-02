Mother hit by timber load dies after son

Sondrio, October 2 - A 52-year-old woman critically injured by a load of timber that fell off a truck she was following near Sondrio Tuesday died overnight, hospital sources said. Her 15-year-old son was killed in the impact. Prosecutors are probing the case for suspected vehicular homicide. Investigations will centre on how the load was secured when it left a timber yard at Lecco. Alcohol and drug tests on the truck driver both came up negative.