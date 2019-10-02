New Russian funding doc 'not serious' - Salvini

Milan, October 2 - A copy of an alleged deal between a League associate and Russians to get 4% of a 1.5 billion euro diesel shipment is "not serious", the leader of the Italian nationalist party, Mattteo Salvini, said Wednesday. In the document, seized from the telephones of former Salvini spokesman Gianluca Savoini and two other Italians who met with three Russians at Moscow's Metropol hotel in October, there is an apparent agreement to skim the shipment's proceeds with 4% apparently going to the League and 6% to the Russian intermediaries. A copy of the alleged document was published by two dailies, La Repubblica and Il Fatto Quotidiano, on Wednesday. Salvini again denied all knowledge of an alleged funding deal. "There is not a dollar, a lira, a florin, a rouble. I never saw or asked for anything and no one in the League saw or asked for anything," said the former interior minister. "They can make up and publish all the pictures they want. We're expecting the probe to end, which has gone on for a year. "let's talk about serious things. This is not a serious thing".