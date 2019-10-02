Man arrested for beating, kicking partner in station

Bolzano, October 2 - A Nihgerian man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of beating and kicking his partner in a station near Bolzano in far northern Italy, leaving her fighting for her life, local sources said. The 30-year-old man allegedly hit his 28-year-old co-national until she fell to the ground, and then allegedly kicked her in the head. The man has been charged with attempted murder. The woman was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. The alleged attack took place at the station of Bronzolo.